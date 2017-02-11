

CTV London





If you bought a lotto max lottery ticket in Sarnia or Chatham, you may be a winner.

OLG says a ticket from Friday’s Lotto Max draw sold in Sarnia is worth more than $350, 000 dollars.

Two additional winning Maxmillions tickets sold in both Sarnia and Chatham are worth more than $333,000 dollars. The jackpot prize of $60-million in that draw was sold in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next draw next Friday will be $26-million.