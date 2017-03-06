

CTV London





Captain Kirk himself will be headlining this year’s London Comic Con when it takes over the Western Fair District this October.

The annual event runs from October 13th-15th and fans will have the chance to see William Shatner for Q and A sessions and autograph signing events.

Shatner, best known for his work as Captain James T. Kirk on the original Star Trek TV series and movies, is the first celebrity announcement for the 2017 event.

London Comic Con has seen steady growth in recent years with more than 10,000 visitors at last year’s gathering.

The three day event includes celebrity photo and media sessions, autograph signings, movie screenings, fan zones, and of course attendees are all welcome to bring their best cosplay.

The show dates are as follows: October 13-15, 2017

Friday 4:00pm - 9:00pm

Saturday 10:00am - 8:00pm

Sunday 10:00am - 5:00pm

Ticket information can be found here.