A former military medic has been sentenced to nine months for sexual assault and three counts of breach of trust, stemming from incidents in London and Windsor.

James Wilks, 57, was sentenced by court martial Thursday in London.

Wilks was found guilty in February of one count of sexual assault and 15 counts of breach of trust for conducting inappropriate breast exams at several Ontario military recruiting centres.

Wilks, a petty officer second class who is now retired, was found not guilty on four other counts of breach of trust.

Wilks lost his appeal last Friday of 2013 convictions of 10 sexual assault and 15 breach counts. He was sentenced to 30 months on that conviction. His nine-month sentence will be served concurrently with his 30 months.

Wilks, whose job mainly involved the medical screening of military recruits had complaints against him filed by women in Thunder Bay, London and Windsor.

From 1984 until early 2011, Wilks worked as a medical assistant and medical technician at Canadian Forces recruiting centres.