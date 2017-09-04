Featured

What's open and closed on Labour Day

CTV London
Published Monday, September 4, 2017 7:11AM EDT

As the summer comes to a close, there are lots of family-friendly attractions open on Labour Day Monday such as movie theatres, golf courses, and East Park. However last-minute back-to school shoppers may be out of luck.

Here is a list of what is closed on Monday September 4:

  • Most grocery stores and drug stores
  • Masonville Mall and White Oaks Mall
  • Banks
  • LCBO and Beer stores
  • Libraries and schools
  • Government offices
  • Childcare centres

There is no mail delivery on Labour Day.

The LTC is running on a holiday schedule.

