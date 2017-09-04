What's open and closed on Labour Day

As the summer comes to a close, there are lots of family-friendly attractions open on Labour Day Monday such as movie theatres, golf courses, and East Park. However last-minute back-to school shoppers may be out of luck.

Here is a list of what is closed on Monday September 4:

Most grocery stores and drug stores

Masonville Mall and White Oaks Mall

Banks

LCBO and Beer stores

Libraries and schools

Government offices

Childcare centres

There is no mail delivery on Labour Day.

The LTC is running on a holiday schedule.