What's open and closed on Labour Day
CTV London
Published Monday, September 4, 2017 7:11AM EDT
As the summer comes to a close, there are lots of family-friendly attractions open on Labour Day Monday such as movie theatres, golf courses, and East Park. However last-minute back-to school shoppers may be out of luck.
Here is a list of what is closed on Monday September 4:
- Most grocery stores and drug stores
- Masonville Mall and White Oaks Mall
- Banks
- LCBO and Beer stores
- Libraries and schools
- Government offices
- Childcare centres
There is no mail delivery on Labour Day.
The LTC is running on a holiday schedule.