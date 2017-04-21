

CTV London





Another court appearance has been scheduled for a former nurse charged with killing eight nursing-home residents and injuring several others in London and Woodstock.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, waived her right to a preliminary hearing when she appeared in court earlier this month.

Her next court date is May 12. A trial date has not been scheduled yet.

She was charged with eight counts of first-degree murder last October and an additional four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault in January.

Court documents allege Wettlaufer injected those six alleged victims in her care with insulin.

With files from The Canadian Press.