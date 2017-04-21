Featured
Wettlaufer’s next court appearance scheduled, but no trial date yet
CTV London
Published Friday, April 21, 2017 10:40AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 21, 2017 3:37PM EDT
Another court appearance has been scheduled for a former nurse charged with killing eight nursing-home residents and injuring several others in London and Woodstock.
Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, waived her right to a preliminary hearing when she appeared in court earlier this month.
Her next court date is May 12. A trial date has not been scheduled yet.
She was charged with eight counts of first-degree murder last October and an additional four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault in January.
Court documents allege Wettlaufer injected those six alleged victims in her care with insulin.
With files from The Canadian Press.
