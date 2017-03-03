

Elizabeth Wettlaufer made another brief court appearance Friday morning – but this time, a relative of one of her alleged victims sees signs that the case is progressing.

Wettlaufer is accused of killing eight seniors in her care and attempting to kill four others. She’s also facing two charges of aggravated assault.

Most of the charges stem from her time working at the Caressant Care long-term care home in Woodstock.

One murder charge relates to the Meadow Park home in London, while the attempted murder charges include one allegation related to the Telfer Place home in Paris, and one related to a private residence in Oxford County.

Like most of her court appearances since she was first arrested last October, Friday’s appearance came via a video link.

It ended with her next appearance being set for March 17. On that day, a date is expected to be set for a pretrial hearing.

Susan Horvath, whose father Arpad was allegedly killed by Wettlaufer at Meadow Park, took that as a sign of progress.

“This is good news,” she said outside court.

“This is a very big thing for families (of Wettlaufer’s alleged victims).”

It is expected that a judge who does not normally preside over cases in Woodstock will be selected to handle Wettlaufer’s case.

