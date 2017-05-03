Featured
Wet weather returning increasing potential for flooding
A rainy day in Windsor, Ont., on Sept. 29, 2016. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017 5:35AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 3, 2017 6:09AM EDT
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across Southern Ontario as cool wet weather is expected to return to the area later this week.
With the ground already saturated in many areas there will be the potential for local flooding.
In London, highs are not expected to get above 10 degrees from Thursday through Monday, with Thursday and Friday bringing steady periods of rain.
Meanwhile the The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) is reminding residents to use extreme caution near all watercourses, which are running high.
Streambanks are slippery and the water is cold and moving quickly. The watershed has received 30 - 50 mm of rain over the past week and more is on the way.
Total rainfall amounts may approach 50 mm in some areas in Southern Ontario before the rain tapers to showers on the weekend.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Wet weather returning increasing potential for flooding
- Canada's rapidly aging population still yields 'demographic dividends': StatsCan
- Saugeen Valley region should expect flooding in some areas
- Commercial vehicle inspections in Chatham yield poor results
- Police investigating several sexual assaults on LTC bus