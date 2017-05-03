

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across Southern Ontario as cool wet weather is expected to return to the area later this week.

With the ground already saturated in many areas there will be the potential for local flooding.

In London, highs are not expected to get above 10 degrees from Thursday through Monday, with Thursday and Friday bringing steady periods of rain.

Meanwhile the The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) is reminding residents to use extreme caution near all watercourses, which are running high.

Streambanks are slippery and the water is cold and moving quickly. The watershed has received 30 - 50 mm of rain over the past week and more is on the way.

Total rainfall amounts may approach 50 mm in some areas in Southern Ontario before the rain tapers to showers on the weekend.