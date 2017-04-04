Featured
Western Mustangs student-athletes honoured at 2017 Athletic Awards Gala
CTV London
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 3:42PM EDT
Men's football player Sean Jamieson and women's track and field athlete Joy Spear Chief-Morris were recognized for their outstanding careers Tuesday night as the Western Mustangs held the 2017 Athletic Awards Gala at the London Convention Centre.
Jamieson finished his five years at Western by becoming the 78th winner of the Dr. Claude Brown Memorial Trophy, while Spear Chief-Morris wrapped up her three-year Mustangs career as the 61st F.W.P. Jones Trophy winner. Both awards are presented to an athlete judged to have made the greatest contribution to intercollegiate athletics within the university during their time at Western.
Also presented on Tuesday night were the prestigious Purple Blanket awards, which are given to student-athletes, usually in their graduating year, that are judged to have made an outstanding contribution to Western athletics. This year 14 Purple Blankets were handed out with six going to major award nominees Kaleigh Hole, Nolan Anderson, Joy Spear Chief-Morris, Riley Bell, Sean Jamieson, and Jenna White.
Other Purple Blanket winners included men’s wrestling’s Kyle Bonk-Dann, women’s rowing’s Sydney Boyes, football’s George Johnson, women’s fencing’s Vivian Poon, men’s rowing’s Ian Connell, women’s hockey’s Brianna Iazzolino, football’s Matt Van Praet, and women’s rowing’s Alexsandra Stefanovski.
Team MVPs were honoured as well, including:
Men's Badminton: Bryan Jok
Women's Badminton: Samantha Zhang
Baseball: Nolan Anderson
Men's Basketball: Eriq Jenkins
Women's Basketball: Mackenzie Puklicz
Men's Cross Country: Jack Sheffar
Women's Cross Country: Kristina Popadich
Men's Curling: Derreck Veitch
Women's Curling: Carolyne Graham
Men's Fencing: Julian Twardus
Women's Fencing: Victoria Edwards
Field Hockey: Emily Cozens
Figure Skating: Giouzelin Mutlu
Football: Alex Taylor
Men's Golf: Charles Fitzsimmons
Women's Golf: Jordon Newlands
Men's Hockey: Greg Dodds
Women's Hockey: Lyndsay Kirkham
Men's Lacrosse: Cody Ward
Women's Lacrosse: Jacqueline Owens
Ringette: Michelle Coppens
Men's Rowing: Ian Connell
Women's Rowing: Jill Moffatt
Men's Rugby: Cole Sopik
Women's Rugby: Paige Farries
Men's Soccer: Chuka Ononye
Women's Soccer: Stefanie Di Tella
Softball: Rachael Jacques
Men's Squash: Adam Van Wyngaarden
Women's Squash: Karen Lam
Men's Swimming: David Riley
Women's Swimming: Charis Huddle
Men’s Table Tennis: Yiwei Li
Women’s Table Tennis: Kelly Li
Men's Tennis: Iain Sneddon
Women's Tennis: Helen He
Men's Track and Field: Ramzi Abdulahi
Women's Track and Field: Kaleigh Hole
Men's Ultimate Frisbee: Phil Turner
Women's Ultimate Frisbee: Samantha Hale
Men's Volleyball: Bryn Ramsay
Women's Volleyball: Kelsey Veltman
Water Polo: Jovan Latkovic
Men's Wrestling: Kyle Bonk-Dann
Women's Wrestling: Julie Steffler
