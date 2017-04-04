

CTV London





Men's football player Sean Jamieson and women's track and field athlete Joy Spear Chief-Morris were recognized for their outstanding careers Tuesday night as the Western Mustangs held the 2017 Athletic Awards Gala at the London Convention Centre.

Jamieson finished his five years at Western by becoming the 78th winner of the Dr. Claude Brown Memorial Trophy, while Spear Chief-Morris wrapped up her three-year Mustangs career as the 61st F.W.P. Jones Trophy winner. Both awards are presented to an athlete judged to have made the greatest contribution to intercollegiate athletics within the university during their time at Western.

Also presented on Tuesday night were the prestigious Purple Blanket awards, which are given to student-athletes, usually in their graduating year, that are judged to have made an outstanding contribution to Western athletics. This year 14 Purple Blankets were handed out with six going to major award nominees Kaleigh Hole, Nolan Anderson, Joy Spear Chief-Morris, Riley Bell, Sean Jamieson, and Jenna White.

Other Purple Blanket winners included men’s wrestling’s Kyle Bonk-Dann, women’s rowing’s Sydney Boyes, football’s George Johnson, women’s fencing’s Vivian Poon, men’s rowing’s Ian Connell, women’s hockey’s Brianna Iazzolino, football’s Matt Van Praet, and women’s rowing’s Alexsandra Stefanovski.

Team MVPs were honoured as well, including:

Men's Badminton: Bryan Jok

Women's Badminton: Samantha Zhang

Baseball: Nolan Anderson

Men's Basketball: Eriq Jenkins

Women's Basketball: Mackenzie Puklicz

Men's Cross Country: Jack Sheffar

Women's Cross Country: Kristina Popadich

Men's Curling: Derreck Veitch

Women's Curling: Carolyne Graham

Men's Fencing: Julian Twardus

Women's Fencing: Victoria Edwards

Field Hockey: Emily Cozens

Figure Skating: Giouzelin Mutlu

Football: Alex Taylor

Men's Golf: Charles Fitzsimmons

Women's Golf: Jordon Newlands

Men's Hockey: Greg Dodds

Women's Hockey: Lyndsay Kirkham

Men's Lacrosse: Cody Ward

Women's Lacrosse: Jacqueline Owens

Ringette: Michelle Coppens

Men's Rowing: Ian Connell

Women's Rowing: Jill Moffatt

Men's Rugby: Cole Sopik

Women's Rugby: Paige Farries

Men's Soccer: Chuka Ononye

Women's Soccer: Stefanie Di Tella

Softball: Rachael Jacques

Men's Squash: Adam Van Wyngaarden

Women's Squash: Karen Lam

Men's Swimming: David Riley

Women's Swimming: Charis Huddle

Men’s Table Tennis: Yiwei Li

Women’s Table Tennis: Kelly Li

Men's Tennis: Iain Sneddon

Women's Tennis: Helen He

Men's Track and Field: Ramzi Abdulahi

Women's Track and Field: Kaleigh Hole

Men's Ultimate Frisbee: Phil Turner

Women's Ultimate Frisbee: Samantha Hale

Men's Volleyball: Bryn Ramsay

Women's Volleyball: Kelsey Veltman

Water Polo: Jovan Latkovic

Men's Wrestling: Kyle Bonk-Dann

Women's Wrestling: Julie Steffler