

CTV London





Health officials say the West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes in Mitchell.

The Perth County Health Unit says the tests on mosquitoes in a trap in the northeastern part of Mitchell came back positive for the virus. They says this is the first positive mosquito finding of the season in Perth County.

“West Nile virus activity has been low so far across Ontario, but it’s not surprising to see activity begin to increase as historically we get positive mosquito pools around this time,” says Stephanie Carlisle, a public health inspector.

The Perth health unit says it has been trapping and testing mosquitoes since June and has applied one round of larvicide in roadside catch basins in Stratford, St. Marys, Listowel and Mitchell to help reduce mosquito breeding.

A second round of larviciding was scheduled for the first week of August.

So far in Ontario this year, there have been four probable or confirmed human cases of West Nile virus.

Health officials say not everyone who is bitten by an infected mosquito will show symptoms of the virus.

Of those who show symptoms, most will experience mild illness, including fever, headache, body ache, nausea, vomiting and rash on the chest, stomach or back.

About 1 in 150 people infected will get seriously ill, with symptoms like high fever, muscle weakness, vision loss and coma.

People older than 50 are most at risk for WNV infection as are those with weakened immune systems.