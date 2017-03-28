

CTV London





A West Lorne man is charged with impaired and dangerous driving following an incident in Brucefield in Huron County Monday night.

OPP say a driver hit a stop sign in Brucefield around 8 p.m. and failed to remain at the scene.

They say the driver continued travelling west on Mill Road in an erratic manner.

A Huron OPP officer was able to stop the vehicle in Bayfield. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Huron OPP detachment for breath tests. Police say his samples registered over the legal limit.

A 58-year-old man is charged with impaired driving, drive motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol, dangerous driving and fail to remain at the scene of a collision.