West Elgin woman charged after over $100K went missing from bank
File
CTV London
Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 3:10PM EST
A woman is facing theft and money laundering charges after a substantial amount of money went missing from a West Lorne bank.
OPP were alerted to the theft in July of 2016 when over $100,000 went missing from a safety deposit box.
As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old woman was charged in October of 2017.
She was arrested and released without incident.