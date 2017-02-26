

A St. Thomas race car driver who has toiled in the fast lane at local tracks for many years, gets the chance to drive in one of the biggest racing events of the year Sunday.

D.J. Kennington realized a dream earlier this week when he qualified for the Daytona 500.

It’s the first time in 29 years that a Canadian will be racing around the Daytona International Speedway Sunday afternoon.

Kennington, a two-time NASCAR Canada Pinty’s Series champion, will start from the 30th position.

Tweeting Sunday morning, Kennington wrote: “It is Daytona500 day and dreams do come true! Thanks to all!”

He said earlier this week that it a huge opportunity.

“It’s just an unbelievable feeling for us, a small race team.”

Of course all of Canada is following along on this dream ride.

