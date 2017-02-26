Featured
Well wishes for Kennington on Daytona 500 day
D.J. Kennington of St. Thomas holds court in Daytona on Sunday morning ahead of the Daytona 500.
Kathy Rumleski, CTV London
Published Sunday, February 26, 2017 12:16PM EST
A St. Thomas race car driver who has toiled in the fast lane at local tracks for many years, gets the chance to drive in one of the biggest racing events of the year Sunday.
D.J. Kennington realized a dream earlier this week when he qualified for the Daytona 500.
It’s the first time in 29 years that a Canadian will be racing around the Daytona International Speedway Sunday afternoon.
Kennington, a two-time NASCAR Canada Pinty’s Series champion, will start from the 30th position.
Tweeting Sunday morning, Kennington wrote: “It is Daytona500 day and dreams do come true! Thanks to all!”
He said earlier this week that it a huge opportunity.
“It’s just an unbelievable feeling for us, a small race team.”
Of course all of Canada is following along on this dream ride.
Here are some Tweets to Kennington:
@LordcoParts - Canada is proud of you @DJKRacing THIS is an exciting day!
@NASCARmayor – Lots of Canadians hanging around this @MonsterEnergy @NASCAR driver Wonder why?
@leeann_fountain - Go kick some butt @DJKRacing and show what Canadians can do :) we all will be watching and cheering you on! Good luck today!
@MMaluskeCTV - Go get em! @DJKRacing We're cheering for you on the track & in the stands! @DISupdates #SignTheTrack
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Well wishes for Kennington on Daytona 500 day
- Collision leads to drug impaired charge in St. Thomas
- Police say drunk driver caused Mardi Gras crash that hurt 28
- Fentanyl trafficking presents new challenges for police, experts say
- Sap science: Researchers say this machine is a game-changer for syrup production