Lambton OPP say numerous weapons have been stolen following a break-in near Warwick.

On Tuesday, a resident left his home on Churchill Line for a few hours and his residence was forcibly entered and ransacked.

Along with seven long guns and two crossbows, a collection of 50 knives and jewelry was also taken.

Police say the majority of the long guns had been partially disassembled and some were missing significant functional pieces. They say it is possible that the suspect(s) may attempt to sell and or trade non-functioning firearms.

Police are looking for a possible suspect seen in a pickup truck during the afternoon. The truck is described as a 2002-2006 Chevrolet extended cab, with a black tool box in the bed of the truck, black fender flares and black rims with a loud muffler.

Anyone with information can call the OPP at 519-882-1011 or Sarnia- Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.