Watch out for trick-or-treating children, warn police
Kitchener resident Darlene McLeod sent in this photo of her three sons all dressed up for Halloween. (Darlene McLeod / MyNews)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 10:12AM EDT
Police are reminding motorists to watch for trick-or-treating children tonight as they may be difficult to see due to their costumes.
They say youngsters may also be more apt to cross the road in places out of the ordinary as they celebrate Halloween with their friends.
And police are also cautioning children to make sure that they can see and be seen by motorists.
They say extra officers will be out patrolling urban areas tonight.