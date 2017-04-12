

CTV London





On the heels of a similar meeting for downtown merchants earlier this month, now residents of Ward 6 and 13 can have their say about the city's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) plan.

Ward 6 councillor Tanya Park and Ward 13 councillor Phil Squire will be holding a joint meeting Wednesday evening at the Wolfe Performance Hall.

Squire's ward consists of Richmond Street leading toward Western University and Park represents downtown residents.

Perhaps the biggest concern of the BRT plan is a proposed 900-metre tunnel beneath Richmond Row as well as a dedicated bus lane on Richmond that would serve Western University.

London city engineer Kelly Scherr and LTC general manager Kelly Paleczny will also be in attendance.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.