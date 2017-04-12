

CTV London





On the heels of a similar meeting for downtown merchants earlier this month, residents of Ward 6 and 13 had their say about the city's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) plan.

Ward 13 councillor Tanya Park and Ward 6 councillor Phil Squire held a joint meeting Wednesday evening at the Wolfe Performance Hall.

Squire's ward consists of Richmond Street leading toward Western University and Park represents downtown residents.

Perhaps the biggest concern of the BRT plan is a proposed 900-metre tunnel beneath Richmond Row as well as a dedicated bus lane on Richmond that would serve Western University.

There was plenty of passion and concern at the meeting which at times lead to heated discussion. Some residents suggested the city was wasting its time and money on BRT and want to see the fund used elsewhere.

London city engineer Kelly Scherr and LTC general manager Kelly Paleczny was also in attendance.

Another public meeting is slated for May 3rd and will be held at Budweiser Gardens, a first for the city, as thousands are expected to attend.