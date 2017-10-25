

CTV London





A wanted 18-year-old man was arrested in Windsor and sent back to London to answer to weapons charges.

Members of the OPP's Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad were in Windsor on Tuesday in search of a man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants involving firearms.

At about 4 p.m., officers located the man at a residence and was arrested without incident.

Justin Menmuir, who has ties to London, faces two counts of careless carrying of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm without a licence.

The arrest warrants were on file with London Police Service and Menmuir was returned to London.