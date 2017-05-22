Victoria Day is a statutory holiday in Canada, and many businesses will be closed today as a result.

The holiday honours Queen Victoria's birthday, May 24, 1819. Victoria died Jan. 22, 1901, at age 82. She was the longest-reigning British monarch in history until she was surpassed by Queen Elizabeth II.

The Victoria Day long weekend is considered an unofficial kick-off to summer. Here’s a look at what’s open and closed around London:

Closed:

  • All Beer Stores and LCBO locations
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Malls
  • Most grocery stores and pharmacies
  • Banks
  • Mail delivery
  • Garbage pickup will resume Tuesday

Open:

  • Movie Theatres
  • Attractions: Storybook Gardens, East Park, Pioneer Village, Boler Mountain
  • Parks
  • Restaurants
  • LTC will be operating on a holiday schedule