Victoria Day: What's Open and Closed
CTV London
Published Monday, May 22, 2017 7:21AM EDT
Victoria Day is a statutory holiday in Canada, and many businesses will be closed today as a result.
The holiday honours Queen Victoria's birthday, May 24, 1819. Victoria died Jan. 22, 1901, at age 82. She was the longest-reigning British monarch in history until she was surpassed by Queen Elizabeth II.
The Victoria Day long weekend is considered an unofficial kick-off to summer. Here’s a look at what’s open and closed around London:
Closed:
- All Beer Stores and LCBO locations
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Malls
- Most grocery stores and pharmacies
- Banks
- Mail delivery
- Garbage pickup will resume Tuesday
Open:
- Movie Theatres
- Attractions: Storybook Gardens, East Park, Pioneer Village, Boler Mountain
- Parks
- Restaurants
- LTC will be operating on a holiday schedule
