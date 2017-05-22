

CTV London





Victoria Day is a statutory holiday in Canada, and many businesses will be closed today as a result.

The holiday honours Queen Victoria's birthday, May 24, 1819. Victoria died Jan. 22, 1901, at age 82. She was the longest-reigning British monarch in history until she was surpassed by Queen Elizabeth II.

The Victoria Day long weekend is considered an unofficial kick-off to summer. Here’s a look at what’s open and closed around London:

Closed:

All Beer Stores and LCBO locations

Government offices

Libraries

Malls

Most grocery stores and pharmacies

Banks

Mail delivery

Garbage pickup will resume Tuesday

Open: