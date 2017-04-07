Featured
Victims identified in fatal house fire in Lambton County
Published Friday, April 7, 2017 10:23AM EDT
Lambton OPP have identified two people killed in a house fire in Dawn-Euphemia Township in southwest Ontario.
Police say Cindy Lou Beyea, 54, of Dawn-Euphemia Township and Malcom McKinnon, 61, of Dawn-Euphemia Township died in the fire on Jan. 29.
The information was released after an extensive investigation in conjunction with the Ontario Fire Marshalls Office and the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Services, the Lambton OPP has positively confirmed the identities of two bodies discovered in a residential fire.
The Lambton County OPP Crime Unit has concluded that foul play is not suspected, however the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
