The female driver of a black Jeep involved in a violent crash with a crane has been identified as 30-year-old Kathryn Kane from North Middlesex.

Police say around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday the 110,000-pound crane was travelling eastbound when the Jeep turned left into its path. The vehicle was dragged 200 metres before the crane was able to stop.

Dave Siddall witnessed the collision and the aftermath.

"I was getting my...paper out of the mailbox, when he went by. He was doing 70 maybe 80 clicks. Then I looked up, and there was the crash."

With the exception of the backend, the small SUV it is largely unrecognizable.

The 42-year-old male driver of the crane was not injured.

After being closed for most of the day, OPP have re-opened Elginfield Road between Vanneck Road and Coursey Line, and Denfield Road between 16 Mile and Airport Drive.