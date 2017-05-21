

CTV London





VIA Rail has changed its policy on wheelchairs and other mobility aids to comply with a federal order demanding it make its trains more accessible to those who use the devices.

VIA had been fighting an order from the Canadian Transportation Agency to allow more than one mobility device at a time to be tied down on its trains, and unsuccessfully took the case to court, but decided last week to alter its stance.

Previously, trains featured only one tie-down area for someone travelling in a wheelchair or mobility scooter, and other passengers using such devices were forced to dismantle the aids and store them in the luggage compartment, risking damage to the equipment.

The new policy, which is already in effect but is being reviewed by the CTA, states that trains will still feature one tie-down area but will allow two mobility devices to make use of it if the passengers have the capacity to transfer to a regular seat for the trip.

The change means two passengers travelling in wheelchairs or other mobility devices can take the same train without having to stow their devices in the baggage compartment.

The policy also features a new clause that gives a mobility aid user the right to bump another from a reserved tie-down spot based on the severity of their disability.