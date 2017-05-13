Featured
Vehicle slams into east London bank
Vehicle slams into the TD Bank at 1920 Dundas St. E. on May 13, 2017. (Kellen Winslow/CTV)
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 4:19PM EDT
Thankfully no one was hurt after a car slammed into an east London bank Saturday afternoon.
It's not clear how it happened, but emergency crews were called to the TD Bank at Dundas and Clarke around 1 p.m.
A bank employee tells CTV that no one was injured inside the building or the driver of the car.
The bank closed early for the day.
