Featured
Vehicle crashes into Bell building on Clarence
An SUV crashed into the Bell building on Clarence Street in London, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (Justin Zadorsky / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 9:36AM EST
A two vehicle collision saw an SUV crash into the Bell building on Clarence at Dufferin in downtown London.
Another vehicle ended up against a small tree.
Minor injuries were reported.
