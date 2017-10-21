Featured
Variety store clerk slashed during robbery
Hi Convenience (Google)
CTV London
Published Saturday, October 21, 2017
A variety store employee suffered non life-threatening injuries following a robbery early Friday evening.
Police say shortly after 6 p.m., a suspect entered the Hi Convenience store located at Highbury Avenue and Wilton Avenue and demanded cash.
A scuffle ensued and the clerk was slashed on his left arm.
The victim was sent to hospital for treatment.
The suspect, a 37-year-old man was located and arrested shortly after the incident nearby.
Charges are pending.