A variety store employee suffered non life-threatening injuries following a robbery early Friday evening.

Police say shortly after 6 p.m., a suspect entered the Hi Convenience store located at Highbury Avenue and Wilton Avenue and demanded cash.

A scuffle ensued and the clerk was slashed on his left arm.

The victim was sent to hospital for treatment.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man was located and arrested shortly after the incident nearby.

Charges are pending.