

CTV London





B. Davison Secondary School students arrived to classes Wednesday morning to the doors spray painted with Islamophobic and homophobic slurs.

The hateful graffiti was done sometime overnight Tuesday to the Trafalgar Street school.

The messages read, "Arabs R Terrorists," (sic) and "Gay Fags."

London police are investigating.

Contact police at 519-661-5410 if you have any information.