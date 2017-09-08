

One person died in a two-vehicle crash near Mitchell Friday.

It happened around 1 p.m. at Highway 23 and Line 20 in Russeldale, south of Mitchell.

The collision involved a transport truck and a van.

Officials at the scene said the van had been hit by the truck after failing to stop at a stop sign.

The van's driver was left trapped in the vehicle, which was on its side in the ditch. The driver was freed by emergency crews, taken to hospital but pronounced dead.

Police have not released a name.