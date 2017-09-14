Featured
Van hits ditch following two-vehicle crash on Highway 401
A van ends up in the ditch on Highway 401 east near Colonel Talbot Road following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.. (Marek Sutherland / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, September 14, 2017 6:33PM EDT
Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Colonel Talbot Road following a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon.
Word from emergency personnel is that a passenger van ended up in a ditch after coming into contact with an SUV. It happened around 5 p.m.
There's no indication yet if there are injuries.
Traffic was backed up in the eastbound lanes in the area.