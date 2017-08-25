Featured
Van driver involved in motorcycle collision charged
A motorcycle crash at Hale and Brydges has left one person with serious injuries. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, August 25, 2017 12:31PM EDT
London police have charged a man with careless driving following a crash at an east-end intersection that seriously injured a motorcyclist.
A Harley Davidson travelling west on Brydges Street and a Dodge van going north on Hale Street collided around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The intersection is controlled by traffic lights.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The 70-year-old driver of the van is charged with careless driving, a Highway Traffic Act charge, police said Friday.