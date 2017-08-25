

London police have charged a man with careless driving following a crash at an east-end intersection that seriously injured a motorcyclist.

A Harley Davidson travelling west on Brydges Street and a Dodge van going north on Hale Street collided around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The intersection is controlled by traffic lights.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 70-year-old driver of the van is charged with careless driving, a Highway Traffic Act charge, police said Friday.