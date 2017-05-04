

CTV London





The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) has issued a flood watch, thanks to the heavy rain forecast over the next 48 hours.

The average forecast is for 60-70 mm of rain to fall by Saturday morning.

UTRCA says watercourses are still elevated because of rain earlier this week.

The severity of flooding will depend on rainfall totals received.

Residents are reminded to use extreme caution near any bodies of water as banks are very slippery and the water is cold and moving quickly.