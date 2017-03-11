

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





It can’t be seen, smelled or tasted, yet a quantity as small as two milligrams can be fatal. That deadly drug is fentanyl, and the danger it presents is just one many drug facts to be explored in an upcoming drug education forum.

The Huron County Youth Justice Committee Program, in partnership with the Huron County OPP, is hosting the forum to help parents and caregivers protect their children from the risks they face due to illegal drugs in their communities.

Parents, youth workers, and teachers are encouraged to hear presentations from the Huron OPP’s Community Drug Action Team and drug recognition experts. The presentations will touch on drug identification, the effects of drugs on the body, drug paraphernalia, prescription misuse and abuse, street lingo, emerging drugs and other safety concerns.

Attendees can also try out the alcohol & marijuana "fatal vision" goggles designed to simulate some of the cognitive and physical effects of impairment by alcohol and marijuana. The Huron County Health Unit will have resources available for parenting youth and how parents can prevent or delay underage drinking.

Huron County Youth Justice Committee Chair Teresa Donnelly said the goal is to arm parents with as much information as possible on what may not be common knowledge. “With some increased awareness and knowledge, parents will be in a better position to identify the warning signs of illicit drug use,” she said. “It is very difficult to have a conversation with your son or daughter if you don't know the language or have any idea what they are talking about.”

The forum is set for Monday, March 27, 2017 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at F.E. Madill Secondary School in Wingham. Seating is limited, so organizers are asking those who want to attend to RSVP prior to March 23, 2017 to david.duncan@start.ca.