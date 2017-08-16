

CTV London





A strike mandate meeting is set for thousands of workers at Cami Automotive in Ingersoll.

A vote will be held on August 27 at Centennial Hall in London at 10 a.m. for members of Unifor Local 88.

The union is currently bargaining with General Motors and has said this round of negotations could be the most important in generations.

A strike or lockout is possible anytime after September 17 if a deal is not reached.



