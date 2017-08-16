Featured
Unifor to hold strike mandate vote for Cami workers
Cami plant worker on the assembly line in Ingersoll
CTV London
Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017 12:51PM EDT
A strike mandate meeting is set for thousands of workers at Cami Automotive in Ingersoll.
A vote will be held on August 27 at Centennial Hall in London at 10 a.m. for members of Unifor Local 88.
The union is currently bargaining with General Motors and has said this round of negotations could be the most important in generations.
A strike or lockout is possible anytime after September 17 if a deal is not reached.
