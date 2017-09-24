

Progress has been made between Unifor, representing striking Cami workers, and General Motors, union officials said Sunday.

The two sides have been meeting this weekend and Unifor Local 88’s plant chair at Cami in Ingersoll, Mike Van Boekel, said the union has offered GM a comprehensive package to try to resolve issues and end the strike.

Workers hit the picket line after talks broke off last Sunday.

“The proposal addresses our outstanding items, such as job security, economics and contract language,” a statement from Unifor says.

“The ball is now in the company’s court. We await their response. We have made it clear that the master bargaining committee and our Unifor national representatives are available to meet at a moment’s notice.”

Van Boekel said most of the language and economic issues have been worked out. The union still wants a job security letter, stating that the Cami plant will be designated the lead producer of the Chevrolet Equinox to ensure production and jobs aren't shifted to Mexico.