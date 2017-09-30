

Unifor National President Jerry Dias will update the media Sunday regarding contract negotiations between CAMI workers and General Motors.

Dias will address reporters on the picket line in Ingersoll.

On Thursday, a team from Unifor Local 88 went to General Motors headquarters in Detroit to talk about job security.

GM promised to respond to their concerns by Friday.

According to Dan Borthwick, the president of Unifor Local 88, GM’s response “did not address our issues.”

He says Unifor representatives and the bargaining committee will continue to meet with the automaker.

But Borthwick says “there is little progress being made,” calling it “disappointing.”

Unifor is looking for a contractual commitment from General Motors that the CAMI plant will remain the lead producer of the Chevy Equinox.

Unifor Local 88 has been on strike since Sept. 17.