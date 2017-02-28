Featured
Unattended cooking to blame for St. Thomas house fire
Fire rips through a St. Thomas home on Feb. 28 2017 (Daryl Newcombe/CTV)
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 6:34PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 1, 2017 3:38PM EST
Unattended cooking is to blame for a St. Thomas house fire Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the home on Tecumseh Street shortly after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials say a woman, her son and dog were not home at the time of the blaze.
Damage is pegged at $200,000.
No one was injured.
