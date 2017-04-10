

CTV London





Police in Stratford have arrested two youths following an armed robbery of a variety store last month.

Police say the East End Variety on Douro Street was robbed around 11 p.m. March 15.

Two suspects entered the store, pulled out a firearm and demanded money.

After taking cash from the cash register and multiple packages of cigarettes, they left the store on foot.

A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy have been charged with robbery with a firearm.