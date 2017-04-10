Featured
Two youths charged following variety store armed robbery
A Stratford Police cruiser is pictured
CTV London
Published Monday, April 10, 2017
Police in Stratford have arrested two youths following an armed robbery of a variety store last month.
Police say the East End Variety on Douro Street was robbed around 11 p.m. March 15.
Two suspects entered the store, pulled out a firearm and demanded money.
After taking cash from the cash register and multiple packages of cigarettes, they left the store on foot.
A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy have been charged with robbery with a firearm.
