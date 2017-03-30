

A two-vehicle crash snarled traffic along Wharncliffe Road near Langarth Street Thursday around 4:30 p.m. when a van and SUV collided.

The van was flipped on its side, with both vehicles narrowly missing a house.

Two male drivers were taken to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries. The man in the van apparently called his daughter to let her know what was happening.

The investigation continues.