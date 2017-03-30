Featured
Two vehicles narrowly miss house in rush-hour crash
Emergency crews respond to a collision at Wharcliffe Road and Langarth Street on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (CTV London / Natalie Quinlan)
CTV London
Published Thursday, March 30, 2017 5:58PM EDT
A two-vehicle crash snarled traffic along Wharncliffe Road near Langarth Street Thursday around 4:30 p.m. when a van and SUV collided.
The van was flipped on its side, with both vehicles narrowly missing a house.
Two male drivers were taken to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries. The man in the van apparently called his daughter to let her know what was happening.
The investigation continues.
