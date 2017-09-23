Featured
Two-vehicle crash in Grey County kills one
Published Saturday, September 23, 2017 11:28AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 23, 2017 11:47AM EDT
A crash involving a dump truck has killed one person in the Township of Southgate.
Grey County OPP say a vehicle and a dump truck collided on Highway 6 between Southgate Road 12 and Southgate Road 8 on Friday, just before 2 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.