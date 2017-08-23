

CTV London





Sarnia police have arrested one person but are still searching for two suspects involved in a pharmacy robbery.

The robbery occurred Aug. 22 at the Northgate Pharmacy in the 500 block of Exmouth Street.

Police say a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a skeleton design entered with a knife demanding Fentanyl and cash.

He left the store and fled in a pick-up which police later recovered.

Sarnia police executed a search warrant at a Colborne Road residence on Aug. 24 and arrested Erica Leigh Nelson, 37, and charged her with various offences.

Police have determined the identity of the alleged robber and his accomplice.

Joshua William Gray, 36, is wanted for robbery, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 and possession of a Schedule 1 drug for the purpose of trafficking.

It is also believed that Joshua Gray may be residing in London or commuting between London, Sarnia and Sudbury.

Norman Leroy Jackson, 41,1 is wanted for accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence, possession of a Schedule 1 drug for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, fail to comply with recognizance and fail to comply with probation.

These two are considered armed and dangerous. Members of the public are urged to call 9-1-1 or Sarnia police if they see either suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Soucek #191 at 519-344-8861 ext #6191 or Detective Kent Jamieson ext # 6221.