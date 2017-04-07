Featured
Two people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash
Emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle crash at Wharncliffe Road and Belmont Drive in London, Ont., on Friday, April 7, 2017. (Celine Moreau / CTV London)
At least two people were sent to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash at Wharncliffe Road and Belmont Drive.
Both reportedly have non-life threatening injuries.
There were at least four vehicles involved in the crash. Police closed the road as the vehicles were being towed.
