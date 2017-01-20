

CTV London





Two people were hurt Friday morning when a car hit a pedestrian outside Listowel Memorial Hospital – as well as the hospital building.

Perth County OPP say the collision occurred around 11 a.m.

The driver of the car and the pedestrian were both taken to hospital.

Injuries are minor in nature.

The crash involved an 83 year-old male driver and an 82 year-old female pedestrian.

Both are from North Perth.

Police are investigating the collision.