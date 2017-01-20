Featured
Two people hurt after car hits pedestrian and Listowel Memorial Hospital
Car crashes into a pedestrian and Listowel Memorial Hospital on Jan. 20, 2017 (Scott MIller/CTV)
Two people were hurt Friday morning when a car hit a pedestrian outside Listowel Memorial Hospital – as well as the hospital building.
Perth County OPP say the collision occurred around 11 a.m.
The driver of the car and the pedestrian were both taken to hospital.
Injuries are minor in nature.
The crash involved an 83 year-old male driver and an 82 year-old female pedestrian.
Both are from North Perth.
Police are investigating the collision.
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
