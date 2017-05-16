Featured
Two people hurt after ATV crash
OPP want to remind people to ride all terrain vehicles (ATV) safely after two people were hurt when one flipped over in Grey County.
Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a property on Hwy. 10 in Southgate.
A 15 year old girl driving an ATV lost control and rolled.
She and two passengers, a 9-year-old girl and a 24-year-old woman were thrown from the vehicle.
The driver and the 9-year-old were transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries.
The 24-year-old woman was hurt.
All three people were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
