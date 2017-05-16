

CTV London





OPP want to remind people to ride all terrain vehicles (ATV) safely after two people were hurt when one flipped over in Grey County.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a property on Hwy. 10 in Southgate.

A 15 year old girl driving an ATV lost control and rolled.

She and two passengers, a 9-year-old girl and a 24-year-old woman were thrown from the vehicle.

The driver and the 9-year-old were transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The 24-year-old woman was hurt.

All three people were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.