A collision has shut down the 401 in both directions following a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Few details are known at this time but the east and westbound lanes of the highway are closed between Iona and Currie Road.

OPP have confirmed to CTV London that two people have died.

Two others have undetermined injuries.

The highway will be shut down for quite some time in both directions. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.