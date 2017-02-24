

CTV London





Oxford OPP have made two arrests following a major cheese heist this winter.

Police says the suspects broke into the Village Cheese Mill on Plank Line, South West Oxford Township sometime between Feb. 20 and 21.

Once inside, the suspects removed a large quantity of cheese and some cash.

Also taken was DVDs, fudge, meat sticks, maple syrup, shortbread, garbage tags, chocolate bars, stamps, international books, pre-stamped envelopes and Marilyn Monroe stamps.

A 49-year-old London man and a 40-year-old London woman have been arrested and charged.

Police say the pair were also arrested and charged with a previous break in at the same location on Dec. 27, 2016.