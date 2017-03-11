

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





London Police are investigating a pedestrian collision that happened early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Oxford Street east near Empire Street around 2:30 a.m., where a vehicle and two pedestrians were involved in a collision. A 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Police say the 21-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was arrested near the scene. He was also taken to hospital with injuries. At this point, police do not believe that drugs or alcohol were involved.

The investigation is being continued by the Traffic Management Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call London Police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com