Two more arrests made at Sarnia hospital site
The former Sarnia General Hospital campus is seen on Tuesday, March 4, 2014. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 12:16PM EDT
Sarnia police have made more arrests at the vacated Sarnia General Hospital building.
Police were alerted on Wednesday afternoon that someone was in the abandoned building. Police saw two people leaving the building and a chase ensued.
Officers were able to arrest both people and said they also located a gym bag with work gloves, hack saws and bolt cutters.
One of the suspects, a 19-year-old male, had an outstanding warrant for break and enter and property related crimes. Both he and a 17-year-old male, face charges for breaking and entering and for possession of break and enter tools.
Police have previously made arrests in connection with ongoing break-ins at the site.
