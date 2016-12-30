

The Canadian Press





OPP are still searching for the owners of found cash in Tillsonburg and the Ingersoll area.

Both lots are in the amount of $250 cash, but one is $250 in U.S. currency.

The first find was at an ATM in Tillsonburg on Christmas Eve.

Police say the money was turned in by Good Samaritans, who waited at the machine for 30 minutes in case the owner would return.

When nobody came back, they turned the $250 over to police.

The next $250, was found on a sidewalk at a service centre on Highway 401 near Ingersoll. That cash was found on Monday. Anyone who may have lost the cash is being asked to contact OPP.