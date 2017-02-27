

Two London residents have been arrested and charged related to a stolen vehicle in St. Thomas.

A London Police constable saw a suspicious vehicle in the area of Hyde Park Road at Sarnia Road in London on Saturday at about 1 a.m.

Licence plate checks revealed the vehicle to be reported stolen from St. Thomas.

Two occupants were located in possession of the vehicle and were subsequently arrested by attending officers.

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old woman from London and a 31-year-old man from London, are facing several charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.