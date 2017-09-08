

CTV London





Middlesex County OPP have charged two men with human trafficking and drug-related offences.

On Aug. 30, police launched a human trafficking investigation.

Police received information that a female was being physically and sexually victimized by two men who were known to her.

On Aug. 31, members of the OPP Elgin-Middlesex Community Street Crimes Unit, Middlesex OPP, and London police executed search warrants on a vehicle and a residence in London.

As a result of this warrant, a third male party was arrested and subsequently charged with narcotics related charges.

As a result of this investigation, a 23-year-old man from London was arrested and charged with:

Assault x 6

Traffic in Persons x 4

Assault with a Weapon x 3

Distribute Intimate Image Without Consent

Uttering Threats

Theft Under $5000

Mischief Under $5000

Pointing a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Controlled Substances x 2

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

This accused remains in custody pending a future bail hearing.

A second 23-year-old man, also from London, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Traffic in Persons

Distribute Intimate Image Without Consent

Possession of a Controlled Substances x 2

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

This accused has appeared in a London court and has been released from custody and is scheduled to answer to the charges at the Ontario Court of Justice in London.

A 24-year-old from London was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substances x 2 possession of a schedule I substance.

This accused was released on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to answer to the charges at the Ontario Court of Justice in London.

There is no information to suggest that there are additional victims in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this or any similar investigation is encouraged to contact the OPP anytime, anywhere, in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.londoncrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.