

CTV London





Two London Lightning players have had their assault charges dropped after the completion of a community service program.

Taylor Black and Marcus Capers were charged in December of 2016 after an alleged assault of a police officer.

Officers were called to Joe Kool’s Restaurant on Richmond Street around 1:45 a.m. Dec. 10 to reports of a scuffle.

They say an officer was assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

Black and Capers were facing one count each of assaulting an officer.

Black was also charged with resisting arrest.

The pair were suspended from the team but once the National Basketball League of Canada clears them to play, they will be able to hit the court again.