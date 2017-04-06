

Two men were taken to hospital Wednesday following a serious crash in Bruce County.

The collision occurred around 5:15 p.m. at Greenock-Brant Line and Chepstow Road, about 10 kilometres northwest of Walkerton.

According to South Bruce OPP, it involved a car and a Jeep.

The 34-year-old man driving the car, a Brockton resident, was airlifted to a London hospital with injuries police described as serious, but not life-threatening.

The driver of the Jeep – a 40-year-old man from West Grey – was taken to hospital for treatment of less severe injuries.

Police say they’re still investigating the cause of the collision.