Two hurt, one seriously in crash near Walkerton
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, April 6, 2017 12:12PM EDT
Two men were taken to hospital Wednesday following a serious crash in Bruce County.
The collision occurred around 5:15 p.m. at Greenock-Brant Line and Chepstow Road, about 10 kilometres northwest of Walkerton.
According to South Bruce OPP, it involved a car and a Jeep.
The 34-year-old man driving the car, a Brockton resident, was airlifted to a London hospital with injuries police described as serious, but not life-threatening.
The driver of the Jeep – a 40-year-old man from West Grey – was taken to hospital for treatment of less severe injuries.
Police say they’re still investigating the cause of the collision.
